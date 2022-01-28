Islanders should keep their winter coats nearby as colder weather coming back

A pattern reversal will bring much colder weather back to western Canada for a few days next month

A weather map shows colder temperatures in store for western Canada, Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley in early February. Weather Network screenshot

A weather map shows colder temperatures in store for western Canada, Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley in early February. Weather Network screenshot

After settling into a relatively mild January compared to a wintry December, Vancouver Island residents shouldn’t pack away their winter gear quite yet.

According to The Weather Network, by the start of February, a pattern reversal will bring much colder weather back to western Canada for a few days, as warmer, mild air will surge east into Ontario and Quebec.

For Vancouver Island, that could mean nighttime temperatures at or below freezing to begin the month, and daytime highs reaching just 1 C.

RELATED: Poor visibility expected across Vancouver Island as fog advisory extended

According to Doug Gillham, a meteorologist with the network, mild weather will return to western Canada. However, looking into the second week of February, he noted it appears the weather pattern will make a second attempt at flipping around with colder weather returning.

The average high for this time of the year in the Comox Valley is 6 C, with a low of 0.5 C.

Despite warmer temperatures in January, Environment Canada has issued a dense fog advisory for Vancouver Island for nearly a week.

The weather agency is warning residents that areas of dense fog will remain poor throughout the day Thursday (Jan. 27). Conditions continue to be favourable for fog to redevelop throughout the evening.

Visibility may be significant and suddenly reduced to near zero, the agency notes. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
Coquitlam Mounties seeking witnesses to fatal stabbing
Next story
Williams Lake woman survives snowmobile crash, rescue in the backcountry

Just Posted

A preliminary rendering of a monument to Campbell River Community Foundation donors (right), proposed to be sited in a location in Robert Ostler Park (left). Source: City of Campbell River, Jan. 24, 2022, city council agenda package.
Campbell River Community Foundation proposing monument to honour donors

Spirit of the West Adventures staff spend 12 weeks cleaning up 357 km of local North Discovery Island coastlines. Spirit of the West Adventures photos
Quadra kayak company cleans coastline

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kiedis Wynd. If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being. Photo contributed
UPDATE: Missing teen found

Construction is starting on the underground drop network for the Connected Coast project on Cortes Island. Photo supplied by SRD
Construction beginning on Cortes Island underground-drop network for Connected Coast project