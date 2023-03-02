Gloria Krivicich of Port Alberni had no idea when she bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim last fall that it would change her life. (BCLC PHOTO)

Gloria Krivicich of Port Alberni had no idea when she bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim last fall that it would change her life. (BCLC PHOTO)

Island woman hopes to make Croatian connection after $1M Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Gloria Krivicich says win is all about family—from her special numbers to her plans

Gloria Krivicich had the surprise of her life, after learning that the Lotto 6/49 ticket she bought on a whim won the guaranteed prize of $1 million from the Sept. 21, 2022 draw.

“I [can’t] believe it happened to me — a very big surprise,” Krivicich said. “My dream came true!”

The Port Alberni resident — who enjoys reading and gardening — has lived in B.C. for more than 50 years and hopes to visit her family in Croatia with her winnings.

READ: $55M winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

It’s her connection to family, in fact, that helped make her lottery dreams come true.

“I pick my own numbers and the numbers are family members’ birthdays.”

Krivicich purchased and validated the winning ticket at the Smoke Stack on Third Avenue in Port Alberni.

Another winning ticket—this one a Lotto Max for $55 million—was sold in Saanich on Tuesday, Feb. 28, meaning another Vancouver Island resident could potentially receive a big cheque.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyLotteryPORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Police confirm three skiers killed in southeast B.C. avalanche near Invermere
Next story
New union agreement increases wage for B.C.’s health-care workers

Just Posted

Getting excited for the upcoming Tea & Trivia fundraiser on Saturday, March 17 are Karen King (left) of the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Group and Carol Bye of the United Church Women. Photo contributed
“Tea & Trivia” fundraiser for two Campbell River women’s groups

Campbell River is under a drug poisoning alert. Photo courtesy St. John Ambulance
Drug Poisoning Alert in place for Campbell River

Trumpet legend Herb Alpert performs at the Tidemark Theatre Wednesday, April 5 with his wife Lani Hall joning him and their band on vocals. Photo by Dewey Nicks
Tijuana Brass trumpet legend Herb Alpert is always moving forward

Steve Kowan, team member of the Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River on March 1, 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
North, Central Vancouver Island RCMP give Wounded Warrior Run a boost