Nanaimo RCMP say officers handed out 19 tickets in 90 minutes Sept. 22 and remind people not to text while driving. (Black Press file photo)

Island RCMP remind drivers not to text after 19 tickets handed out in 90 minutes

The $368 fines were handed out Tuesday on Norwell Drive and Old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Police are reminding drivers it is illegal to text while driving after officers doled out 19 tickets in 90 minutes along Island Highway near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo Tuesday.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers set up in the intersection of Norwell Drive and Old Island Highway Tuesday afternoon, with a uniformed officer being assisted by “a nearby spotter.” Offenders were handed $368 fines for use of electronic device while driving, the press release stated.

Nineteen tickets were handed out in 90 minutes, the press release said, with “young and old, new drivers and experienced, male, female, all demographics,” ticketed, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

“Many of the drivers could offer no excuse as to why they were using their phone,” said O’Brien in the press release. “Others, as expected, were quite defensive and expressed, in somewhat colourful terms, what they thought of the fine being handed out. Drivers throughout Nanaimo can expect to see continued enforcement targeting drivers who drive and text. So, ask yourself, was the ‘LOL’ worth it?”

MORE RCMP NEWS: Mounties seize firearms, portable debit machine in arrest

O’Brien said officers involved were not surprised by the results, as they see this playing out every day at every street, road and intersection. Electronic device usage while driving is a close second to impaired driving as the leading cause of collisions on highways across the province, he said.

Among tips offered by police: turn your phone to silent setting, keep it out of reach and if drivers have passengers, assign “a designated texter.”

For more on the dangers of texting while driving, go to www.caa.ca/distracted-driving/statistics.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

Just Posted

Neighbours concerned about proposed apartment complex on Island Highway

City says it’s early in the process, still, and residents will ‘absolutely’ have their concerns heard

NDP critic accuses federal Liberals of ignoring veterans

The Trudeau Liberals have made a lot of empty promises in their… Continue reading

Tour de Rock rolls through Campbell River

Rain and pandemic not enough to stop ride

Art+Earth Festival gets growing this weekend

Find out what events are in-person and what’s happening online

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Island RCMP remind drivers not to text after 19 tickets handed out in 90 minutes

The $368 fines were handed out Tuesday on Norwell Drive and Old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Three years for serial bank robber who hit southern Vancouver Island branch

Lucas Bradwell was wanted for robberies in Abbotsford, Sidney and Vancouver

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, but it didn’t happen

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

Most Read