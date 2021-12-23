Island RCMP issue warning about safe winter driving after multiple crashes

Port Alberni RCMP are warning drivers to be careful on the roads after responding to a high number of crashes in just a few days.

Since Dec. 16, the Port Alberni detachment says it has responded to a “marked increase” in vehicle collisions—10 in total. With heavy snowfall and icy roads in Port Alberni, road conditions have been a factor in many of the incidents. But the RCMP say driver inattention is also a common contributor in these collisions.

“Drivers are reminded it is their responsibility to ensure their vehicle is properly equipped for their driving needs and to adjust their speed or route selection according to current conditions,” said Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne in a press release. “Several of the collisions resulted in motor vehicle act and criminal code charges.”

During the holidays, RCMP will be performing stops to ensure drivers are sober and driving safely.

