Emergency crews responded to this truck crash on Johnston Road on Dec. 19, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY PA FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Emergency crews responded to this truck crash on Johnston Road on Dec. 19, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY PA FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Island RCMP issue warning about safe winter driving after multiple crashes

Heavy snowfall, icy roads and driver inattention all factors

Port Alberni RCMP are warning drivers to be careful on the roads after responding to a high number of crashes in just a few days.

Since Dec. 16, the Port Alberni detachment says it has responded to a “marked increase” in vehicle collisions—10 in total. With heavy snowfall and icy roads in Port Alberni, road conditions have been a factor in many of the incidents. But the RCMP say driver inattention is also a common contributor in these collisions.

“Drivers are reminded it is their responsibility to ensure their vehicle is properly equipped for their driving needs and to adjust their speed or route selection according to current conditions,” said Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne in a press release. “Several of the collisions resulted in motor vehicle act and criminal code charges.”

During the holidays, RCMP will be performing stops to ensure drivers are sober and driving safely.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death
Next story
‘The right thing to do’: Canadians differ on holiday plans in light of Omicron threat

Just Posted

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

A recent road rescue has pointed to the need for more Sayward Fire Department volunteers. Photo, Screenshot
Sayward firefighter loses house to fire just days before Christmas

A small, orphaned black bear cub in Gold River has been rescued. Photo courtesy Kim Sevinski.
Wildlife advocates work together to rescue orphaned bear cub in Gold River