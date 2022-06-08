An excavator operator was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday morning after an excavator rolled down a 50-foot cliff at a construction site in Langford. (Courtesy of Peter Milburn)

Island operator hospitalized after excavator tumbles down a 50-foot cliff

Worker taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning

A heavy equipment operator was sent to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries after an excavator toppled down a 50-foot cliff in Langford Wednesday morning.

Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey said crews were called to 757 Latoria Rd. near Goldspur Road just before 8:30 a.m. for a possible high-angle rescue.

While en route to the scene, crews were informed it was an excavator rollover and rescue would not be required as the operator was out of the vehicle, Aubrey said. The operator had nonetheless been seriously injured and was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

Fire crews cleaned up a fuel leak caused by the incident and turned over the scene to the construction site crews ahead of an expected WorkSafeBC investigation into the incident.

