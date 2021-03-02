North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and other NDP MLAs have released a plan to support small businesses. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and other NDP MLAs have released a plan to support small businesses. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Island MPs present plan to support small business through pandemic

NDPs focus on small business, Liberals on corporations - MPs

NDP members of parliament from Vancouver Island are asking the government to focus on small businesses rather than large corporations when it comes to COVID-19 recovery.

The MPs have released a plan to continue delivering help for small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. The plan includes an excess profit tax on pandemic profits made by large corporations, extending the wage and rent subsidies until the pandemic is over among other measures.

“It has been an incredibly difficult year for so many hard-working small business owners in our communities… The least the government can do is to support these businesses and the local people that they employ,” said North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. “Our plan is designed to make their lives easier as we build toward economic recovery.”

A release from the party says that “the Liberal government chose to help big corporations profiteering off the pandemic, Island MPs have fought for local businesses struggling to keep their doors open.”

“New Democrats propose solutions to help small business, like universal pharmacare to reduce cost for small business owners, but the Liberals and Conservatives rush to block them,” said NDP Critic for Small Business and MP for Courtenay-Alberni, Gord Johns. “Small business is the engine of job creation in Canada and the NDP will do everything necessary to support it.”

RELATED: MP Blaney invites feds to establish B.C.’s economic development agency on Vancouver Island

Vaccine tourism is both unethical and bad for business, experts say


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal NewsSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Activists hunker down to protect Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew from logging
Next story
Duncan homicide victim was 17 years old

Just Posted

NIC Practical Nursing instructor Barb McPherson (right) is pictured with student Rebecca Wood in 2018 in NIC’s SIM lab. NIC photo
Learn about Practical Nursing opportunities for Island students

Students interested in exploring a future in health care are invited to… Continue reading

Shelter Point Distillery won several Canadian Whisky Awards this year, including a gold for best single malt. Facebook photo
Vancouver Island’s Shelter Point Distillery wins gold for single malt

Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and other NDP MLAs have released a plan to support small businesses. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Island MPs present plan to support small business through pandemic

NDPs focus on small business, Liberals on corporations - MPs

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Reports of gunshots in Campbell River end in arrests in early morning incident

Gunshots were heard near Quinsam Road on March 1

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Activists from the Fairy Creek Blockades hold the injunction application notice which was submitted by logging company Teal Jones to the B.C. Supreme Court. The application, which asks to have blockaders removed from the sites that stop access to cut blocks, is set to be heard on March 4. (Photo contributed/Joshua Wright)
Activists hunker down to protect Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew from logging

Forest company Teal Cedar applies for injunction to remove seven-month-old blockades

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The victim of the homicide on Cowichan Lake Road early Monday morning was 17 years old, and was stabbed in the incident. (File photo)
Duncan homicide victim was 17 years old

RCMP report that teenager was stabbed

(File photo)
RCMP arrest man after report of gun-toting threat-maker near Parksville schools

43-year-old man taken into custody; students at nearby schools were asked to stay inside

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

Vancouver and Victoria both have a MySafe machine to help reduce overdoses

Most Read