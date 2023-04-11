Representatives from more than 50 coastal B.C. municipalities and regional districts are coming to Vancouver Island Conference Centre for the AVICC convention this weekend, April 14-16. (News Bulletin file photo)

Representatives from more than 50 coastal B.C. municipalities and regional districts are coming to Vancouver Island Conference Centre for the AVICC convention this weekend, April 14-16. (News Bulletin file photo)

Island local government officials gathering in Nanaimo to discuss Island issues

AVICC convention will draw delegates from more than 50 municipalities and regional districts

Delegations from more than 50 coastal B.C. communities are coming to Nanaimo for the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities convention.

The City of Nanaimo and Regional District of Nanaimo are hosting this year’s conference, which runs Friday to Sunday, April 14-16.

The association represents 53 cities, towns, villages and regional districts from Haida Gwaii to the southern tip of Vancouver Island and other local governments of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Powell River, the north coast and central coast. The convention will bring together local government officials to discuss proposed resolutions with a regional scope. Resolutions that pass at the AVICC convention are voted on by Union of B.C. Municipalities members in the fall.

This coming weekend’s event, to be held at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre, is open to elected representatives from member communities and to members of the public who register.

Tomson Highway, renowned playwright, novelist, musician and member of the Order of Canada, will deliver the keynote address Friday.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in a press release that he is thrilled that the AVICC convention is returning to the city.

“With the rest of council, I am looking forward to celebrating our successes, sharing ideas on how to overcome the challenges we all face, and working with others to build stronger communities together,” he said.

Vanessa Craig, Regional District of Nanaimo chairperson, added in the release that AVICC presents an opportunity for board members to connect with other elected officals from around the region “to discuss common goals and challenges, learn from knowledgeable speakers, and come back with new ideas we can use to improve our region for all.”

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Lantzville online boutique up for two honours at Small Business B.C. Awards

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Horse shot on farm south of Nanaimo


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Kent farmers test out prototype ag plastic compressor
Next story
Petition launched to part ways with film industry in B.C. village

Just Posted

East Thurlow Island is 35 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Marine energy techology being tested in Discovery Islands

360 Wrestling head trainer Mike Becherer, ring name Eddie Osbourne, displays the proper way to do a spot, with assistant trainer Nolan James during class. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
360 Wrestling Academy in Campbell River hopes to make recruits realize their sports-entertainment dreams.

The proposed new Vancouver Island riding of Juan de Fuca-Malahat. (Electoral Boundaries Commission image)
‘Funky’ changes to new and existing provincial ridings on Vancouver Island

The RCMP logo.File - ��THE��CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Well Beings and Suspicious incidents: Quadra Island Crime report