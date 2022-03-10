The accused made an initial appearance in Nanaimo on March 9. Black Press file photo

The accused made an initial appearance in Nanaimo on March 9. Black Press file photo

Island homicide suspect makes first court appearance

Next court appearance for Courtenay suspect is scheduled for March 23

  • Mar. 10, 2022 12:45 p.m.
  • News

The man charged in a recent homicide in Courtenay made an initial court appearance in Nanaimo on Wednesday, March 9.

Crown counsel confirmed the bail hearing has yet to be held, though there is a ban on publication under Section 517(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada on any evidence presented in the hearing.

On March 6, Comox RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man following a call to a residence on 26th Street in Courtenay. Paramedics attended to an 80-year-old woman in medical distress who ultimately passed away. In a news release, police reported the suspect was known to the victim.

Anousone Chang faces one count of second-degree murder and is in custody. The next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.


