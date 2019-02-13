Island Health urges seniors to use caution amid snowy conditions

Snow-related injuries led to emergency room visits at North Island hospitals in recent days

Island Health is urging people to use caution to avoid injury following heavy snowfall in recent days.

Snow-related injuries have led to emergency room visits at hospitals in Campbell River and the Comox Valley, said Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham in an email.

The health authority released a list of snow and ice safety tips on Tuesday.

“Island Health advises everyone, particularly seniors, to be extremely cautious when they venture outdoors in snowy and icy conditions, as they are especially at risk of suffering serious injuries from slips and falls,” the release says.

The health authority is also asking people to reduce pressure on hospitals by using emergency departments only in cases of urgent and acute medical issues,

“Emergency departments are busier than usual with slip and fall incidents, fractures and motor vehicle crash victims.”

Residents are also urged to avoid driving unless necessary to avoid vehicle crashes.

Other tips? Many are common sense, but it’s a good refresher for people not used to dealing with heavy snow.

READ MORE: Staffing levels at local hospitals are finally back to normal after a strenuous couple of days caused by the weather

READ MORE: Campbell River hospital ‘overcrowded,’ says patient placed in hallway

When walking, ensure that footwear is well-fitting and suited to the weather. Keep your center of gravity over your feet, with hands out of pockets for balance. Pay attention to where you’re going and walk slowly, “penguin-style.”

Use handrails whenever possible, especially on stairs. If you can’t avoid walking on snow and ice, walk “where it’s crunchy, if you can.”

It’s easier to maintain your balance wearing a backpack than a purse. Heed the orders of health professionals about using a walking aid such as a cane or walker. And sprinkle sand or salt on the ground for traction.

And if you’re shoveling snow, take it easy. Pace yourself and be aware of the physical strain.

People are also urged to help seniors who can’t keep their sidewalks safe.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson
Next story
‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Strathcona Regional District releases emergency system test results

More than 86 per cent of notifications were picked up or went to machine on Jan. 31

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan.… Continue reading

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Most Read