Kim Hill, left, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination from public health nurse Mary Dunn at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex immunization clinic in Sooke. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Kim Hill, left, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination from public health nurse Mary Dunn at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex immunization clinic in Sooke. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Island Health surpasses 1 million COVID-19 immunizations

Campaign has seen 78% of population immunized; 48% have received 2 doses

Island Health surpassed a critical milestone on Friday, issuing its one millionth COVID-19 vaccination dose.

The health authority’s COVID-19 immunization campaign has run since December 2020, initially prioritizing frontline staff and vulnerable residents. It has now has administered doses to 78 per cent of those in the Island Health region and fully vaccinated 48 per cent of residents.

ALSO READ: Sooke council approves development permit for 132 housing units

As part of the program, more than 3,800 vaccines have been administered to underserved individuals who might otherwise have barriers to access. A total of 1,044 outreach clinics have been held and more than 21,000 people in roughly 50 First Nations communities have received at least one dose.

“Without the Herculean efforts of our immunization staff and the many supporting teams, as well as our community partners, we would not have been as successful,” Island Health chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick said in a statement.

Stanwick said he is confident in Island Health’s vaccine supply and is determined to have 85 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Mass immunization clinics will continue to deliver first and second doses throughout the summer. Everyone aged 12 and older can register at gov.bc.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

COVID-19Island Healthvaccines

Previous story
Prairie farmers pray for rain as drought, grasshoppers ravage crops and pastures
Next story
Feds doling out $1.5M for removal of 18 derelict boats from B.C., Atlantic coasts

Just Posted

Season tickets for the 2021/2022 season are going on sale at the end of July. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Get ready to pack the Brindy again

Welz is 5-foot-4, 170-pounds, with grey hair, and blue eyes, and walks with the assistance of a cane.
Campbell River RCMP appeal to the public for help finding missing man

Forestry will be one of the industries recognized by new billboards in Campbell River after a decision by city council. File photo
City council forwards plan to recognize local industry with billboards

A swimmer competes in butterfly at Centennial Pool at the Salmon Kings annual swim meet. Campbell River Mirror photo
National Drowning Prevention Week a chance to learn how to stay safe on the water