Island Health reports three-day COVID-19 exposure at Campbell River School

Staff and students at Penfield Elementary may have been exposed to virus between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15

Island Health has listed Campbell River’s Penfield Elementary School on its potential exposures web page.

Staff and students at the school might have been exposed to COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.

This is the first instance of an exposure at the school this semester, however Island Health sent out notifications to parents of students notifying them of an exposure in March, 2021.

Public health is working directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management.

Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate, and those identified as close contacts may be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms for a specified period.

Any students who have not been notified by Public Health to self-isolate, may continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Parents are asked to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19.

A daily health check form can be found at http://www.bccdc.ca/schools or the self-assessment tool available at bc.thrive.health.


