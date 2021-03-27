On March 26, Island Health called on 20-39-year-olds to take action after the age group saw a 60 per cent increase in new COVID-19 cases compared to the week before. (Island Health/Instagram)

Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Health authority calls for adherence to public safety orders, avoiding indoor gatherings

Island Health is calling on residents between the ages of 20 and 39 years old to take precautions and follow public health orders after the age group saw a 60 per cent increase in new COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week.

On Friday (March 26) evening, the Vancouver Island health authority took to social media to share an alert directed at adults under 40 years old. The call-out came after the latest COVID-19 data showed that 47 per cent of positive cases reported in the region over the last seven days were in the 20-to 39-year-old age group – a significant increase over the previous week’s numbers.

“It is crucial right now that we all follow public health orders, which means no indoor gatherings and sticking to the same group when outdoors,” Island Health wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

Vancouver Island hit a record high number of COVID-19 cases on March 26 – 55 cases were reported, surpassing the previous daily high of 46 which was met twice in January and February.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

The health authority emphasized that for the safety of the community, Vancouver Island residents are advised to avoid hosting or attending gatherings indoors and stick to the same safe 10 when meeting outdoors – patios and restaurants aren’t included as safe places to gather with your group of 10.

“When gathering outside, maintain your physical distance and wear a mask if you or someone else is more at-risk,” the post read.

— With files from Zoe Ducklow

