Naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Island Health issues drug poisoning advisory for Campbell River

Overdoses increasing in Campbell River

Island Health is warning people who use drugs of an increase in drug toxicity in Campbell River.

According to an Island Health release, overdoses and drug poisoning are increasing in Campbell River. This puts people who use opioids and stimulants at an increased risk of overdose from injection and inhalation.

If someone overdoses, Island Health advises people to call 911 and stay with the person, to administer naloxone, and give one rescue breath every five seconds.

Tips for safer drug use include getting drugs checked at the Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) at 1330 Dogwood Street, Unit 5. Drug checking is immediate, and available Tuesdays and Fridays between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sample drop off is also available. The OPS is also open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Island Health also recommends that people carry naloxone, and visit naloxonetraining.com for a training refresher.

Those who do use drugs are recommended to not mix substances, including alcohol and prescription drugs, as these can increase the risk of overdose. People using drugs are urged to start low and go slow, to know their tolerance (which can be lower after not using for a while, or if people are sick). Island Health also suggests staggering use with a friend to ensure someone can respond if needed.

If a person uses drugs alone, Island Health recommends letting someone else know and asking them to do periodic check ins, to download the Connect by Lifeguard app (lifeguarddh.com) and to call the National OD Response Service at 1-888-688-6677.

B.C. overdosesCampbell RiverHealth

