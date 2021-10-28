Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

Vancouver Island caseload nearly doubles previous days in Thursday report

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)

The B.C. government reported 114 COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island for Thursday (Oct. 28), setting a new single-day case record. The previous record of 107 was set on Oct. 5 of this year.

The number marked a significant jump in new cases this week for Island Health, as Tuesday and Wednesday saw only 55 cases each. When asked about the spike, a representative for the health authority was unable to definitively explain the reason for the near doubling of daily cases.

The latest number of new cases brings the total active cases on the Island to 586. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Thursday for Island Health.

Provincewide, public health teams reported 758 confirmed new cases for the day, with 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

B.C. health authorities continue to hold appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province.

