Island Health downsizing COVID-19 immunization clinics

Island Health’s mass immunization clinics will be scaling back operations, but the health authority will be continuing to operate smaller immunization clinics in many communities. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nearly three-quarters of Island residents 12 and older have received two doses of vaccine

Almost three-quarters of Vancouver Island residents 12 and over are fully vaccinated, so it’s time to downsize immunization clinics.

Island Health announced in a press release Friday, Aug. 20, that it is preparing to “scale back” its clinics starting this weekend. Anyone in need of a first or second dose will still be able to stop by a clinic in their region without an appointment, and people may book an appointment if they wish to do so.

“The COVID-19 immunization effort in Island Health and across the province has been a monumental undertaking,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s chief medical health officer, in the release. “Thanks to the exceptional dedication of Island Health staff and physicians, the unwavering support of community partners and, most importantly, each individual’s commitment to protecting themselves and others from infection, we can start looking beyond the mass immunization effort.”

The health authority reports that as of Aug. 19, 81 per cent of Vancouver Island residents 12 and over had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent had received two doses.

“There is absolutely no doubt that vaccination is protecting people from serious illness,” said Stanwick. “While we’re seeing excellent progress with vaccination rates, there is still work to be done … now is the time to get it done and ensure we go into the fall with the best possible protection against COVID-19.”

Some of Island Health’s immunization clinics will be closing as soon as Sunday, Aug. 22, while others are slated to remain open until late September. For more information about immunization clinic locations and hours, visit http://covid19.islandclinics.ca.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 case counts keep climbing with 689 new infections



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus