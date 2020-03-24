A referral-only COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Campbell River. (Black Press file photo)

Island Health COVID-19 referral-only screening and assessment clinic opens in Campbell River

A referral-only COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Campbell River.

Island Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) to respond to COVID-19. The situation is evolving quickly and Island Health says their strategies are evolving to keep people in the communities it serves safe.

To increase the ability to support current testing strategies, Island Health is actively working to open more COVID-19 referral-only screening and assessment clinics across Vancouver Island in the coming days, the health authority said in a statement.

The referral-only clinic in Campbell River opened on March 23.

It is important that people do not call or attend a screening clinic, the Island Health statement says. Access is by referral and appointment only. It is also important to understand that the majority of people will not meet the requirement for assessment and screening at a clinic and do not require testing.

According to the latest guidance from the BCCDC, people who should be tested are those with respiratory symptoms who are:

· Hospitalized, or likely to be hospitalized

· Health Care Workers

· Residents of long-term care facilities

· Part of an investigation of a cluster or outbreak

People who do not need to be tested include:

· People without symptoms

· People with mild respiratory symptoms that can be managed in self-isolation at home

· Returning travellers with no symptoms or mild symptoms that can be managed in self-isolation at home

If you are experiencing symptoms (such as new fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing) or are concerned you have been exposed to COVID-19, the BCCDC has an online self-assessment tool: https://covid19.thrive.health/.

People can also contact their primary care provider or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 to be assessed. Only those deemed as meeting the requirement for testing will be referred to a screening clinic.

The Ministry of Health and Island Health strongly urges anyone who has symptoms – including a fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat, or difficulty breathing – to self-isolate for at least 10 days. People experiencing these symptoms do not require testing, unless they meet the specific criteria referenced above.

If you are healthy, to protect yourself while out in public, wash your hands frequently and maintain a distance of about two metres from others.

Health authorities across B.C. are being asked to set up referral-only screening and assessment clinics in a way that makes sense for the unique communities they serve and Island Health will continue to actively assess the need in communities across our region.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is the recommended resource for provincial information that is accurate and current: http://www.bccdc.ca/. Information is being updated frequently on the site at this time and individuals are encouraged to check back regularly (eg. daily).

Island Health also has frequently updated information on its website: islandhealth.ca/COVID19.

RELATED: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parks Canada to close access to trails
Next story
VIDEO: City of Campbell River puts up COVID-19 reminders

Just Posted

Island Health COVID-19 referral-only screening and assessment clinic opens in Campbell River

A referral-only COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Campbell River. Island… Continue reading

VIDEO: City of Campbell River puts up COVID-19 reminders

Electronic messages put up on main thoroughfare

Campbell River Museum launches Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history

Staff had been looking for ways to connect with community despite facility’s closure

Campbell River Olympic hopeful devastated by Team Canada decision, but in full support

Tokyo 2020 would have been swimmer Mackenzie Padington’s first Olympic Games

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Request is in response to evolving COVID-19 situation

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Most Read