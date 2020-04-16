Island Health has confirmed a third death within the Island Health region. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Island Health confirms three coronavirus deaths in region

In total 77 British Columbians have died from COVID-19

A third person has died from the COVID-19 virus within Island Health, the health authority confirmed Thursday.

The individual was in their 80s and an inpatient at one of the region’s hospitals.

In a statement, Kathy McNeil, Island Health president and CEO offered her condolences to family and friends.

“For members of the Island Health family who provided care and supported the family during this challenging time, you are in my thoughts and we are all grateful for the compassionate care you provided,” she said.

The death was one of three reported by the province Thursday, as well as 14 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Thursday, B.C. has seen 1,575 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The province says 120 people are currently hospitalized and 983 have recovered. In total, 77 British Columbians have died from the virus.

