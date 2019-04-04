One person with tuberculosis stayed at two separate hostels in Victoria in early March. (File photo)

Island Health confirms one case of tuberculosis in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Two Victoria hostels were exposed to a case of tuberculosis, Island Health confirms.

The exposure happened in early March after one person tested positive for the contagious chest infection.

Island Health says anyone who may have been exposed, including staff and other hostel guests, have been contacted.

ALSO READ: Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

At this time, Island Health says there’s a very low risk of exposure for the general public.

The two hostel sites could not be identified for privacy reasons.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Practice schedule released for Snowbird spring training on Vancouver Island
Next story
Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Just Posted

‘Important’ historical film comes to Tidemark Theatre

In the Land of the Headhunters, the oldest surviving film made in Canada, screens April 12

Hospital funding system called into question at Campbell River forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: Health care advocates in Campbell River decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Practice schedule released for Snowbird spring training on Vancouver Island

Comox ‘homecoming’ for Snowbird 4 this month

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Most Read