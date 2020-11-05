Tofino's welcome sign. (Westerly file photo)

Island Health announces possible COVID-19 exposure in Tofino

Tofino Brewing Company listed as possible exposure site.

Island Health is asking anyone who was at the Tofino Brewing Company at 691 Industrial Way on Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

The brewery is now listed on Island Health’s possible exposure list.

“Island Health will provide updates on the locations and times of known possible exposures to COVID-19 to the public in our region when we have been unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing. A close contact exposure means face-to-face contact for an extended period of time with a person who is infectious,” the listing states.

“The possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, we ask that anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

The announcement suggests that there is no known risk to anyone who attended the brewery outside the Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m., timeframe.

“If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities,” it states.

Anyone who does develop symptoms must immediately seek testing and self-isolate.

More information can be found at Island Health’s general public page.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Tofino

