Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Stanwick immunizes Victoria Schmid, Island Health’s Vice-President of Pandemic Planning. Photo courtesy, Island Health.

Island Health announces list of influenza vaccine providers on Vancouver Island

Gold River and Sayward flu clinics already fully booked

Island Health released a list of public heath providers that will be administering flu shots on Vancouver Island.

This year all residents are required to book an appointment with public health to receive their shots.

Some North Island communities like Gold River and Sayward are fully booked ahead of the immunization program scheduled to begin next week.

All slots for Gold River’s flu clinic at 61 Trumpeter Drive,which had dates scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20, are fully booked.

In a social media post, the Gold River Telepharmacy also put out a notice for residents saying that they will open up more days in November once they are certain they can secure more flu shots.

When the Mirror contacted the pharmacy, an employee said that they had run out of flu shots but were still receiving calls from residents inquiring about its availability.

The immunization program in Sayward which is scheduled for Oct. 29 had two slots remaining as of this afternoon at the Sayward Health Centre.

In a news release, Island Health said that it distributes flu vaccine orders to pharmacies and primary care providers on an ongoing basis.

“Our process is designed to ensure equitable distribution to all communities we serve. While some pharmacies and primary care providers may use their supply more quickly than others, we will ensure all providers receive new supply as orders are submitted.”

Island Health spokesperson, Dominic Abassi, also told the Mirror that there is no shortage of the flu vaccine and that an additional 60,000 vaccines were ordered for Vancouver Island this year in anticipation of the demand.

Flu shots are available from pharmacists ( for ages two and up), primary care providers and at public health clinics.

Island health has asked citizens to bring along a non-medical mask or face covering, BC Services Card or other government identification (valid driver’s licence), and to wear a short sleeved shirt.

People at high risk of serious illness from influenza and their close contacts are eligible for the free flu vaccine. This includes children aged 6 months to 5 years, seniors, Indigenous people and people with chronic health conditions.

Those who are not eligible, may receive a flu vaccine for a fee through primary care providers or pharmacists.

Visit islandhealth.ca/flu to locate providers with flu vaccine in stock. To book appointment at a public health flu clinic visit islandhealth.ca/flu.

flu season

Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Stanwick immunizes Victoria Schmid, Island Health’s Vice-President of Pandemic Planning. Photo courtesy, Island Health.
