The Island Good initiative is back for another year in Campbell River, those interested in taking part can sign up now. Photo courtesy VIEA

Island Good brings focus to local producers

Campbell River Businesses can take part for second year

The benefits of shopping local are being extolled for a second year in Campbell River.

The City of Campbell River Economic Development partnered for a second year with Vancouver Island Economic Alliance (VIEA) to offer marketing to local businesses through the Island Good brand for free.

Started as a way to give relief to local businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea was to help local producers gain more exposure for their products at a time when marketing dollars were in short supply.

“It was a way to support our local businesses and also increase awareness of the amazing local products being produced by Islanders and sold in Campbell River,” said economic development officer Rose Klukas. “In 2020, we helped 11 businesses become Island Good licensees, and four more have signed up so far in 2021.”

Business owners say the association with the brand has had a benefit as well.

“Being part of the Island Good Program has created opportunities for me to collaborate with other businesses all over Vancouver Island,” said Christine Lilyholm, owner of Stonehouse Teas. “This strong Island Good brand is something I am proud to be part of!”

Boosting local sales also has a benefit to the local economy. BC Buy Local says that for every $100 spent at a local business, $63 is re-circulated back into the B.C. economy. According to VIEA, every one per cent increase in sales of local products equals 50 jobs.

Those interested in becoming licensees can apply online at https://islandgood.ca/become-a-licensee/.

