New lakes form between No. 9 and 10 at the Mount Brenton Golf Course after downpours earlier this month. (Photo submitted)

New lakes form between No. 9 and 10 at the Mount Brenton Golf Course after downpours earlier this month. (Photo submitted)

Island golf course does a booming business in 2020

A total of 15,000 more rounds played than the previous year at Mount Brenton

There’s been no business like the golf business since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Mount Brenton Golf Course in Chemainus has been reaping the rewards of providing a place for people to get away from it all while restrictions allowed and there were fewer other options for social distancing.

Related story: Mount Brenton Golf Course a busy place on a regular basis

“Our membership has grown to numbers we have not seen in over 10 years,” noted Best Team Management’s Jan Best, PGA of Canada head professional at the course.

“Many younger members joining is a good sign for the club and future of golf overall.”

The course was initially closed in March of 2020 for nearly a month due to the pandemic. After reopening in April, an immediate increase in play occurred.

“We were booked solid from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from the day we reopened to the end of September,” Best indicated.

“We had 15,000 more rounds played on our course in 2020 compared to 2019.”

He attributed it to people being desperate for safe activities, especially outdoors.

“When Bonnie Henry deemed that golf was safe and permissible, our traffic increased even more,” Best added.

Related story: Golfers enjoying their time back on the course

However, the normal tournament schedule at the course was cut back to just one event. Mount Brenton hosted the BC Bantam Juniors and everything went well.

An immense of amount in December and January has caused some flooding on the course.

“January is not typically a good weather month and we expect sporadic closures every year,” Best explained.

For most of 2020, the course operated with intense sanitization protocols for power carts. The pro shop operated mainly through a Go Service Window during the year.

“This made it difficult to sell retail merchandise, but sales were still substantial,” noted Best.

Nearly a month into the new year, it looks like the game plan is going to remain very much the same.

“We plan to have limited tournaments in 2021, if any, Best conceded. “And continue with our same protocols from 2020 until we hear different from our health authority.”

CoronavirusGolf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Mount Brenton Golf Course pro Jan Best during a sunny off-season day at the course. (Photo submitted)

Mount Brenton Golf Course pro Jan Best during a sunny off-season day at the course. (Photo submitted)

Heavy rain earlier this month created an extra water hazard along the bottom of No. 10 at Mount Brenton Golf Course. (Photo submitted)

Heavy rain earlier this month created an extra water hazard along the bottom of No. 10 at Mount Brenton Golf Course. (Photo submitted)

Mount Brenton Golf Course experienced a substantial increase in the number of rounds played during 2020. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Mount Brenton Golf Course experienced a substantial increase in the number of rounds played during 2020. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Tony Smith spent a lot of time on the Mount Brenton Golf Course in 2020. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Tony Smith spent a lot of time on the Mount Brenton Golf Course in 2020. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain
Next story
Tips lead police to arrest convicted killer, robber near downtown Victoria

Just Posted

Good Food Boxes are packed in Gold River to go out to people of that community. Greenways is working on expanding the program to other communities including Campbell River. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Good Food Box program coming to Campbell River

Greenways’ program will provide food delivery to six communities in Strathcona area

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: Vancouver Island in a January spike while B.C. cases decrease

Island’s top doc Dr. Stanwick breaks down the Island’s rising numbers

Eden Robinson will be ‘on hand’ for a special online screening of Monkey Beach, based on her 2000 novel, presented by the Museum at Campbell River through the Tidemark Theatre Feb. 4. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Museum at Campbell River to screen Monkey Beach and Q&A with Eden Robinson

Last year’s Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residence’s work has skyrocketed to justifiable fame in the past year

Tahsis mayor Martin Davis stands with an old-growth tree in McKelvie Creek Valley. The village of Tahsis signed a Letter of Understanding with forestry company Western Forest Products to establish McKelvie watershed as a protected area. Photo courtesy, TJ Watt.
Landmark deal expected to protect Tahsis watershed from logging

Tahsis and WFP agree on letter of understanding to preserve McKelvie Creek Valley within TFL 19

Sawyer, a northern saw-whet owl that became synonymous with Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society, passed away peacefully over the weekend. Sawyer would make numerous public appearances with MARS staff in and around the Comox Valley and Campbell River. Photo supplied.
Popular MARS ambassador owl dies

Submitted MARS Wildlife Rescue has lost one of its mightiest ambassadors. Tiny… Continue reading

(Twitter/Ateachersaurus) The Pachena Bay shoreline in 2013. (Twitter/Ateachersaurus)
This week in history: 9.0 magnitude quake struck under what is now called Vancouver Island

According to First Nations elders, the 9.0-magnitude quake in 1700 CE kick-started a tsunami

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Extensive water on No. 4 and 5 at the Mount Brenton Golf Course following heavy rains earlier this month. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island golf course does a booming business in 2020

A total of 15,000 more rounds played than the previous year at Mount Brenton

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
UPDATE: No sign of small plane that went down in waters south of Vancouver Island

Searchers out on both sides of border between Victoria and Port Angeles

A tip from the public helped Victoria police located and arrest wanted men Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Tips lead police to arrest convicted killer, robber near downtown Victoria

Two men were at large after failing to return to community facility

The Pacific Rim Whale Festival is breaching for a COVID-safe return in March. (Poster photo by Owen Crosby)
Pacific Rim Whale Festival aims for virtual return in March

Educational celebration scheduled to arrive in Tofino-Ucluelet on March 15.

In this undated image made from a video taken by the Duke of Sussex and posted on @SaveChildrenUK by the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to their son Archie who celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The Canadian Paediatric Society is reminding families that the process of raising a reader starts from birth. (Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK)
Canadian Paediatric Society says raising a reader starts from birth

CPS says literacy is one of the strongest predictors of lifelong health outcomes

Most Read