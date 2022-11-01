Island Class ferry to train crews on Campbell River to Quadra Island run over next two months

The vessel will be seen performing various maneuvers in Discovery Passage

BC Ferries’ Island Class vessel, Island K’ulut’a, will be used for traninig on the Campbell River to Quadra Island run in November and December 2022. (BC Ferries photo)

Campbell River and Quadra Island residents will see activity involving a new Island Class ferry over the next two months as BC Ferries conducts crew training.

In preparation for the introduction of the Island Class and two-ship service between Quadra Island and Campbell River in January, a crew training program will commence on Nov. 3.

Throughout the months of November and December, the Island K’ulut’a, which currently provides regular ferry servicese between Powell River and Texada Island, will be the designated platform for this training. The vessel will be seen performing various maneuvers in Discovery Passage, as well as dockings in Quathiaski Cove and in Campbell River, BC Ferries says.

With the aim of increasing crew proficiency, there will be instances where the vessel embarks passengers and vehicles on supplementary sailings. These unscheduled sailings will be provided in addition to the regular schedule maintained by the Powell River Queen and may consist of partial loads of vehicle traffic.

For more information or traffic updates, follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit their website at bcferries.com, or call toll free at 1-888-BCFERRY (223-3779).

bc ferryCampbell RiverQuadra Island