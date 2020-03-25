Jeff Benvin of Jeff’s Tree Service Nanaimo says he’s starting the #SocialDistanceChallenge and wants to see people social distance in creative ways. (Jeff’s Tree Service/Facebook photos)

Island business owner starts #SocialDistanceChallenge during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo’s Jeff Benvin wants to see people social distance in creative ways

A Nanaimo-based tree service business owner has taken the high ground with social distancing and is looking for other folks to share their ideas on social media.

Jeff Benvin, who owns Jeff’s Tree Service Nanaimo, paused his work this week to post what he’s calling the #SocialDistanceChallenge on social media Tuesday. Benvin took a video of himself from about 15 metres up a tree he was trimming, showing that his coworker on the ground was positioned the normal safe distance the men maintain on the job to prevent being hurt by falling tree trimmings and other items.

“As you can tell by that video if you saw it, my job is social distancing,” Benvin said. “I always have to maintain a very, very, safe distance from my customers and anybody in the surrounding area just for the simple danger of the job. So, I’m up a tree and thought, you know what, what better way to put out a challenge there to people because there’s so much worry and despair and negativity going on, I thought I’d put on some kind of a light, some kind of a happy twist on things.”

Benvin said challenge isn’t just for people socially distancing on the job, but for anyone anywhere who is finding creative ways in their day-to-day lives to keep their distance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, Benvin said he’d already had a strong response to his social distance challenge that have included comments, videos and photos.

“I checked last night and there was 600 views and 40, 50 shares … an excavator operator on the mainland, he showed me a picture of him doing road clearing … believe or not, a person in Croatia saw it and liked it,” he said.

He’s offering a $100 gift certificate as a prize. For anyone who wants to learn more or share a video as part of the #SocialDistanceChallenge, visit Jeff’s Tree Services Facebook page.

READ ALSO: Crofton girl, 12, makes video plea about COVID-19 safety

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says
Next story
Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Nothern Vancouver Island town

Just Posted

‘It’s all about community and bringing people together,’ – hearts campaign spreading message of love and unity

Hearts of Vancouver Island gaining momentum across the Island

Shelter Point Distillery switches production to sanitizers

Oyster River operation expects double shifts in the weeks, months ahead

Campbell River fire crews respond to deck fire

No injuries in incident

NDP’s Rachel Blaney happy COVID-19 legislation strikes the right balance

North Island - Powell River MP was one of three party members participating in debate

Campbell River Community Foundation wants to raise $100,000 for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Allocating $30,000 of its annual community grant funds towards spearheading this initiative

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 462 active cases

Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Nothern Vancouver Island town

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

Island business owner starts #SocialDistanceChallenge during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo’s Jeff Benvin wants to see people social distance in creative ways

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Suspect leaps from second-storey window after alleged break-in at Nanaimo daycare

Staff at Jolly Giant Childcare manage to snap picture of suspect in flight

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Most Read