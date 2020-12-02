The Island Aurora, a new hybrid-electric vessel built in Romania joined the BC Ferries fleet in June. (BC Ferries)

The Island Aurora, a new hybrid-electric vessel built in Romania joined the BC Ferries fleet in June. (BC Ferries)

Island Aurora trial on Campbell River to Quadra ferry route to run Dec. 3-5

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, will sail on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route for an operational trial on Dec. 3, 4 and 5.

Those who need to travel for essential reasons can sail aboard the Island Aurora and experience this new class of vessel safely, while following COVID-19 protocols. The Island Aurora will sail in conjunction with the Powell River Queen, which will operate on its regular schedule during the trial.

The Island Aurora has just undergone planned warranty work at Point Hope Martime in Victoria. As the vessel sails back to the Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula route, there is an opportunity to stop in Campbell River. The trial will lead to learnings regarding operational efficiencies, loading times and sailing intervals. BC Ferries will use these learnings to collaborate with the community on sailing schedules during community engagement in early 2021.

In early 2022, BC Ferries will introduce two new Island Class vessels to the route, replacing the Powell River Queen.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Island Aurora will sail on the route while performing operational exercises. The vessel will not carry passengers or vehicles during this time.

On Dec. 4 and 5, customers travelling for essential reasons may sail aboard the Island Aurora and regular fares will apply. The vessel will carry passengers and vehicles during the following times:

Dec. 4: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

As this is an operational trial, timing is subject to change without notice.

RELATED: VIDEO: First of two new ferries slated for Quadra Island run launched in Romania

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Woman spits in business operator’s face, claims she has COVID-19, in downtown Campbell River confrontation

Police were summoned to the 1300 Block of Cedar St. in downtown… Continue reading

RCMP
Routine police patrol comes across drug deal in downtown Campbell River

A RCMP officer on a routine patrol noticed an apparent drug deal… Continue reading

A pickup truck was involved in an incident 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. A witness who took the photo says the truck left the roadway, knocked over a fire hydrant before hitting a parked van and coming to rest in a yard. Photo by Michael Hack
VIDEO: Pick up truck takes out numerous vehicles, fire hydrant and hits house on the side of Campbell River street

A dark Ford 150 pick-up truck travelling northbound struck multiple cars in… Continue reading

The Island Aurora, a new hybrid-electric vessel built in Romania joined the BC Ferries fleet in June. (BC Ferries)
Island Aurora trial on Campbell River to Quadra ferry route to run Dec. 3-5

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, will sail on the Campbell River… Continue reading

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Discovery Harbour outbreak declared over

Island Health says no new cases developed at Campbell River long-term care home

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are inviting audiences into their home for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’. (Submitted)
Natalie MacMaster coming to you through Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Here’s your chance to enjoy the famed fiddler in an online show with her husband Donnell Leahy.

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

Most Read