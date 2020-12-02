Island Aurora trial on Campbell River to Quadra ferry route to run Dec. 3-5

The Island Aurora, a new hybrid-electric vessel built in Romania joined the BC Ferries fleet in June. (BC Ferries)

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, will sail on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route for an operational trial on Dec. 3, 4 and 5.

Those who need to travel for essential reasons can sail aboard the Island Aurora and experience this new class of vessel safely, while following COVID-19 protocols. The Island Aurora will sail in conjunction with the Powell River Queen, which will operate on its regular schedule during the trial.

The Island Aurora has just undergone planned warranty work at Point Hope Martime in Victoria. As the vessel sails back to the Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula route, there is an opportunity to stop in Campbell River. The trial will lead to learnings regarding operational efficiencies, loading times and sailing intervals. BC Ferries will use these learnings to collaborate with the community on sailing schedules during community engagement in early 2021.

In early 2022, BC Ferries will introduce two new Island Class vessels to the route, replacing the Powell River Queen.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Island Aurora will sail on the route while performing operational exercises. The vessel will not carry passengers or vehicles during this time.

On Dec. 4 and 5, customers travelling for essential reasons may sail aboard the Island Aurora and regular fares will apply. The vessel will carry passengers and vehicles during the following times:

Dec. 4: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

As this is an operational trial, timing is subject to change without notice.

