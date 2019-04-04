Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Two beach-goers received a surprise visit at their picnic on a Vancouver Island beach recently.

The pair had plans for a quiet lunch date on the private beach near the bed and breakfast they were staying at in Shirley when a curious black bear began approaching.

The man took to filming the bear who was dead set on not changing its plans to cross to the other side of the beach despite the couple’s presence and protests.

READ MORE: Black bear caught snooping around Langford home

In the end, it was the bear who won, slowly encroaching as the couple packed up their belongings and do-si-do’d with the medium-sized black bear.

READ MORE: Saanich firefighters remove bear cub stuck up tree

The picnickers reacted calmly, following common recommendations to remain facing the animal, and make loud noises.

It is illegal to feed bears or other dangerous wildlife in the province. If you spot a bear, the BC Conservation Officer Service, says to stay calm, keep away from the bear, stay in a group and go indoors or leave the area as soon as possible without running.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record prices
Next story
Have your say on making a walkable/bike-friendly community

Just Posted

‘Important’ historical film comes to Tidemark Theatre

In the Land of the Headhunters, the oldest surviving film made in Canada, screens April 12

Hospital funding system called into question at Campbell River forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: Health care advocates in Campbell River decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record prices

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Vancouver Island hosts training exercise ahead of coming wildfire season

Firefighters practise entering and exiting a hovering helicopter

RCMP bust reported drug lab on Vancouver Island

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Most Read