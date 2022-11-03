The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iqaluit RCMP investigating reports of pins found in Halloween candy

Two seperate complaints made on consecutive days

RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit.

Police say after receiving the first complaint Wednesday, they alerted the community.

As a result, police received a second complaint the following day.

RCMP say the pins are described as approximately one inch long.

They are cautioning parents and guardians to inspect candy before allowing children to eat it.

RELATED: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

RELATED: Investigation into a knife blade in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent

HalloweenRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna
Next story
Gulf Islands resident auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments

Just Posted

Upper Quinsam Lake looking southwest on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
BC Hydro hopes Campbell River watershed avoids ‘rain shadow’ this weekend

Campbell River Fire Department responded to a gas leak at midday on Tuesday. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Gas main leak causes highway shut down

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

The Gold River Co-op is now open. The village has not had a grocery store since 2016. Photo courtesy Sheri Johnston
Gold River’s new grocery store first step in plan to build community’s food resilience