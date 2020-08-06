Investigators still hoping to solve 2015 homicide of Penelakut Island woman

Delores (Deedee) Brown’s appearance was quite different in available photos of her, but police hope they will jog someone’s memory about the circumstances leading up to her homicide. (Photo submitted)

Police are still seeking tips that might solve the homicide of a Penelakut Island woman five years ago.

Delores (Deedee) Brown was 19 when she disappeared in the early morning hours of July 27, 2015 after partying with friends at the Point on Penelakut Island. Her body was discovered three weeks later on Aug. 19, 2015 near Norway Island.

“We appreciate your assistance in bringing attention back to Delores’ case,” stated Cpl. John Place of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, the lead investigator in the case.

“We rely on tips from the public to solve cases such as hers. We continue to encourage anyone who may have information related to Delores’ death to contact us. You may have the missing piece of information that helps solve her homicide.”

Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to determining what happened to Brown. She never returned home the night of July 27 and was first reported missing to police July 29, 2015 by concerned family members and friends.

An exhaustive search was conducted at the time that included Ground Search and Rescue, Marine Search and Rescue, RCMP Tactical Troop, helicopters, boats and community members who volunteered to help with the search during the days following her disappearance.

After Brown’s body was discovered, investigators immediately determined she met with foul play. VIIMCU investigators have continued to follow up on leads as the years have passed to try and determine who is responsible for her death.

Penelakut Island comes under the jurisdiction of Ladysmith RCMP. Information about Brown can be provided to Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215 or through the VIIMCU Information Line at 250‐380-6211. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Homicide



