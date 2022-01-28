An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Investigators seeking cell phone connected to Island New Year’s Eve homicide

Woman found dead in Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home shortly after noon Dec. 31

Police investigating the New Year’s Eve murder of a Langford woman are looking to speak with anyone who found a cell phone along a section of the E&N Rail Trail between Dec. 25 and Jan. 18.

Investigators are specifically interested in the section of trail which runs parallel to Atkins Avenue, between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Westwind Drive in Langford.

The area is just one kilometre from the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home residence, where the body of a deceased woman was found Dec. 31.

Shortly after noon that day, West Shore RCMP were requested to perform a wellness check on the home. When officers arrived they found the body of a woman. They also found a man, who they took into custody later in the day.

He has since been identified as 27-year-old Ryan Robert Elder and been charged with second-degree murder.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is now investigating the murder. The person who found the cell phone, or anyone with other information about the case is asked to call the major crime unit at 250-380-6211.

READ ALSO: 27-year-old man faces murder charge after Langford woman found dead

The area where investigators say a cell phone connected to a Langford homicide may have been found. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit)

