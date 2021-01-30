There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Investigation continues into Christmas Eve Duncan double murder

Police ask anyone with information on possibly ‘targeted’ 2019 crime to contact them

More than a year after a double homicide in Duncan on Dec. 24, 2019, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues their investigation, and is again asking for the public’s assistance.

On Christmas Eve, 2019, just before 11 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to an assault in the downtown area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman, Fran Shurie and Nellie Williams, both of whom were injured.

They were transported to hospital where Shurie succumbed to his injuries.

Williams ultimately died from her injuries several days later in hospital.

“Since the beginning of the investigation, there were indicators this was a targeted attack, and it’s believed there is still no risk to the public,” says Sgt. Jason Kerr, acting non-commissioned officer in charge of VIIMCU.

“The VIIMCU team has spent the last year gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and pursuing persons of interest. They have not stopped following up on tips in this tragic event.”

Police are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward or call the VIIMCU’s information line at 250-380-6211.

“Your information could be the final necessary tip needed to bring justice to these two victims,” Kerr said.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Video and photos of persons of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

RELATED: Duncan allowing memorials to murdered pair stay longer

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River affordable housing project named by incoming residents
Next story
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Just Posted

A rendering of the social housing project planned for 580 Dogwood Street. Illustration courtesy BC Housing
Campbell River affordable housing project named by incoming residents

Q’waxsem place means ‘Dogwood tree’ in Laichwiltach language

A newer model white compact car driven by man with five times the legal blood alcohol limit crashed into the front of Adam's Tarp and Tool on Jan. 9, 2021. Photo courtesy Adam's Tarp and Tool
VIDEO: Driver that crashed into Campbell River business had five times legal blood alcohol limit

A man with a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit… Continue reading

Police Service Dog Gator. Photo supplied.
Suspect in domestic incident suffers dog bite, bruising after Campbell River police service dog tracks him down

Suspect fled into bushes and hid amongst brambles

Resurfacing and drainage are a few of the items that will be looked at in the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands this spring. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
District has big plans for Campbell River’s Beaver Lodge Forest Lands

Root rot survey first step to improving forest lands

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Last year was Campbell River RCMP’s busiest in a decade; 2021 starting off even busier

Mental health files are among the categories on the rise, demanding RCMP resources

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on consult call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Investigation continues into Christmas Eve Duncan double murder

Police ask anyone with information on possibly ‘targeted’ 2019 crime to contact them

A gas pump at a filling station in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)
Vancouver Island motorists paying more at the pumps than other Canadians as prices jump

Of 18 major Canadian cities, Vancouver, Victoria residents paid the most for gas in December

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Most Read