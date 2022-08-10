The investigation into a fatal crash on Sept. 7, 2021 continues.

The investigation into a fatal crash on Sept. 7, 2021 continues.

Investigation continues into 2 a.m. 2021 crash that killed child in Sooke

It has been 11 months since officials released any additional information

The investigation into a fatal crash in Sooke 11 months ago continues.

The RCMP confirmed on Aug. 3 that the investigation into a Sept. 7, 2021, crash that killed a seven-year-old child remains ongoing.

Four other people in a black two-door sedan were seriously injured when the vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Sooke and Woodland roads.

Vancouver Island RCMP General Investigation Section was involved in the initial investigation and reported that the vehicle was heading west on Sooke Road when it hit a concrete curb near a bus stop at about 2:15 a.m. before crashing into a tree, which fell onto the road.

Sgt. Chris Manseau with BC RCMP communication services said at the time of the crash that he expected the investigation and a final determination on cause would take some time.

Ryan Panton, manager of media relations for the B.C. Coroners Service said their investigation remains open, and there is no additional information to provide.

Under the Coroners Act and for privacy reasons, the B.C. Coroners Service does not release or confirm decedents’ identities.

RELATED: 7-year-old killed in Sept. 7 Sooke crash that hospitalized 4 others


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashRCMPSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Connected Coast landing site under construction at Stories Beach
Next story
Event marks 80th anniversary of Japanese Canadian internment which revived Greenwood

Just Posted

The cable will be routed around Vancouver Island. Currently construction is underway near Campbell River. Photo courtesy Connected Coast
Connected Coast landing site under construction at Stories Beach

Ice cream is often a favourite part of summer KidStart outings. Photo by Bluetree Photography.
Kidstart mentoring program needs volunteers

NTE Discovery Park, owners of the former Elk Falls pulp mill site in Campbell River, have entered into an agreement with CubicFarm Systems Corp. to build and operate food-producing modules. CubicFarm Systems Corp. photo
Agreement will see food-producing modules built and operated at former Elk Falls Mill site

This Toyota sedan was rear-ended by a pick-up on Highway 19A Sunday (Aug. 7) afternoon at the Gumboot Market in Merville. Photo by Christy Vandon
Only minor injuries after Highway 19A crash Sunday