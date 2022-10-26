Introducing Rivercity Inclusion; CRADCL name change reflects position as part of the community

For nearly four decades, Campbell River and District Association for Community Living has been opening doors in the face of adversity.

From humble beginnings in the early 1960’s, it’s goal was clear and concise: To give the lives of people in the community with special abilities a real shot at some semblance of normal life.

It was a risk: special needs were not as well understood then as now, and the mere idea to take these schoolchildren from the life society thought they should face — institutionalization — was at the time, considered a gamble. Today, the organization known as CRADACL offers educational programs, job placements, and social activities for those with special abilities.

It is seen as a benchmark of what communities, both challenged and not, can do with when they put their differences aside and work together. As such, it has been recognized by Inclusion BC, with a short documentary soon to be released highlighting the non-profit’s employee program.

And now, like the times that came before it, CRADACL will change also: It has changed its banner, as CRADACL will now be known as Rivercity Inclusion.

“I think we’re really excited and really thrilled with our new name,” Rivercity Inclusion executive director Rachel Weaver says. “Campbell River is known as the River City. There are many other organizations in town which carry that name. I feel that our name reinforces our place in the community.”

Weaver says the name change came after engagement with her strategic planning committee. The method of deciding on the name change came after continuous talks with the board, as well as the branding committee which evolved from the planning committee.

“The name confusion had been brought up a few years ago, and again when I first took this role. We basically came to the conclusion that what we do is inclusion, so we need to include the people we represent,” says Weaver. “We collectively looked and listened to what others have done regarding re-branding of their organizations, and we needed to include our clients directly, and our staff which helps facilitate inclusion as well.”

Thus, a “name the organization” contest was held. From a starting field of 90 entries, the board and clientele narrowed it down to 20, and from a survey monkey came the final three. The finalists were voted on by clients, by staff members, as well as readers of the Campbell River Mirror.

“Working with the Mirror has been amazing,” Weaver says. “Both [publisher] Jacquie Duns and [editor] Alistair Taylor are both fabulous to work with. We wanted to work with the paper because we represent inclusion. We wanted readers to vote as well. You’re part of the community too. You are also part of us.”

Not only was the contest fun and creative, but also relatively inexpensive.

Adds Jo-Anne Doknjas, who has been an accounts administrator with the organization for a decade “We wanted to be fiscally responsible. Marketing campaigns can be expensive.”

CommunityDisability