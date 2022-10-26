Introducing Rivercity Inclusion; CRADCL name change reflects position as part of the community

Executive director talks passion, inclusion and the sense of community

This month, Campbell River and District Community will become RiverCity Inclusion (photo courtesy: RiverCity Inclusion)

This month, Campbell River and District Community will become RiverCity Inclusion (photo courtesy: RiverCity Inclusion)

For nearly four decades, Campbell River and District Association for Community Living has been opening doors in the face of adversity.

From humble beginnings in the early 1960’s, it’s goal was clear and concise: To give the lives of people in the community with special abilities a real shot at some semblance of normal life.

It was a risk: special needs were not as well understood then as now, and the mere idea to take these schoolchildren from the life society thought they should face — institutionalization — was at the time, considered a gamble. Today, the organization known as CRADACL offers educational programs, job placements, and social activities for those with special abilities.

It is seen as a benchmark of what communities, both challenged and not, can do with when they put their differences aside and work together. As such, it has been recognized by Inclusion BC, with a short documentary soon to be released highlighting the non-profit’s employee program.

And now, like the times that came before it, CRADACL will change also: It has changed its banner, as CRADACL will now be known as Rivercity Inclusion.

“I think we’re really excited and really thrilled with our new name,” Rivercity Inclusion executive director Rachel Weaver says. “Campbell River is known as the River City. There are many other organizations in town which carry that name. I feel that our name reinforces our place in the community.”

Weaver says the name change came after engagement with her strategic planning committee. The method of deciding on the name change came after continuous talks with the board, as well as the branding committee which evolved from the planning committee.

“The name confusion had been brought up a few years ago, and again when I first took this role. We basically came to the conclusion that what we do is inclusion, so we need to include the people we represent,” says Weaver. “We collectively looked and listened to what others have done regarding re-branding of their organizations, and we needed to include our clients directly, and our staff which helps facilitate inclusion as well.”

Thus, a “name the organization” contest was held. From a starting field of 90 entries, the board and clientele narrowed it down to 20, and from a survey monkey came the final three. The finalists were voted on by clients, by staff members, as well as readers of the Campbell River Mirror.

“Working with the Mirror has been amazing,” Weaver says. “Both [publisher] Jacquie Duns and [editor] Alistair Taylor are both fabulous to work with. We wanted to work with the paper because we represent inclusion. We wanted readers to vote as well. You’re part of the community too. You are also part of us.”

Not only was the contest fun and creative, but also relatively inexpensive.

Adds Jo-Anne Doknjas, who has been an accounts administrator with the organization for a decade “We wanted to be fiscally responsible. Marketing campaigns can be expensive.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDisability

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: Turnout for B.C. 2022 municipal elections down from 2018

Just Posted

The cultural portion of the event included a bear dance. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Laichwiltach Family Life Society celebrates 30 years of service

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations

Poppies.
Royal Canadian Legion kicks off Poppy Campaign for 2022

Code Quartet at the studio, Mile End. Photo supplied
CODE jazz quartet to play Rivercity Stage Nov. 7

Pop-up banner image