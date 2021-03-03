Intersection improvements coming to Dogwood and 13th Avenue

Expect delays for up to six weeks once work begins, city says

The intersection at Dogwood Street and 13th Avenue, next to the No. 1 Firehall, will see some improvements over the next six weeks or so, according to the city. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River is warning drivers downtown there may be delays around the fire hall for the next while as they improve the traffic flow through the area with a few upgrades.

The work will be happening at the Dogwood Street and 13th Avenue intersection and is scheduled to be take approximately six weeks.

“This work will replace existing traffic lights and add left turn arrows in all directions at this busy downtown intersection near Fire Hall No. 1,” says Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations. “The existing signal was installed in 2003 and is now due to be replaced.”

The city release on the project says that traffic controllers will be on site to direct vehicles while work is underway and that “two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible, but traffic delays and temporary lane closures will be required during construction.”

“People should expect minor traffic delays at this intersection during construction and, if possible, please consider using an alternative route,” Hadfield says. “Drivers are reminded to proceed with caution in the work area, and we thank everyone in advance for their patience during this construction.”

Other improvements at the intersection include a new traffic controller and box, new bases and poles, street name signs, traffic signal heads, LED luminaires, and accessible pedestrian system, pedestrian countdown timers, emergency vehicle pre-emption system and an uninterruptible power supply (battery backup)

Daeco Installations Ltd. was awarded $171,756 for the contract to design and build the new infrastructure while ICBC will provide funding assistance of $7,800.

