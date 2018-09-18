Interested in opening cannabis store? City to process applications through provincial referral

People interested in opening a retail cannabis outlet should get their paperwork to the Province as the City of Campbell River will process applications based on provincial referrals.

“With the federal government’s plan to legalize recreational cannabis this fall, we’ve already had phone calls from people who are interested in business licenses for retail sales,” says Kevin Brooks, Development Services manager, in a city press release. “Provincial referral must be initiated before the city is in a position to process any business applications.”

The city is also currently reviewing proposed changes to bylaws related to cannabis legalization.

“Proposed changes to zoning, bylaw and business license regulations will result in a limited number of locations available for future retail cannabis sales; and the City of Campbell River will process applications to open cannabis retails stores on a first-come, first-served basis,” Brooks says.

Once the city receives a prospective business’s provincial referral for a non-medical cannabis retail license, the city will contact the business owner to outline additional requirements for a business license that must be submitted prior to Council consideration of the provincial referral.

The province began accepting applications on Aug. 10. The city has not received a referral from the province to date.

A public meeting and public hearing will be held on Sept. 24 for feedback on proposed changes. First and second reading of the proposed changes to city bylaws occurred at the July 16 Council meeting.

“The federal government has made the decision to legalize recreational use of cannabis, and the City must update its local legislation accordingly. The public hearing will focus on changes to bylaws,” adds city manager Deborah Sargent.

Local legislation that need to be updated to accommodate this change, include bylaws governing: zoning, business licensing, planning procedures, parks control and municipal smoking regulations.

Highlights of proposed bylaw changes:

· Establish a buffer between cannabis retail stores (300 metres)

· Establish a buffer between schools and cannabis retail stores (200 metres)

· Amend references to “marijuana” to “cannabis”

· Clarify wording to permit cannabis retail stores on commercial properties west of Dogwood Street

· Similar to the review of Provincial Liquor Licence applications, require a fee for the review of referrals from the Province for cannabis-related licenses