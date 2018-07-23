Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into death of the RCMP’s spokesperson during the high-profile death of Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport in 2007.

Former Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre, a 22-year veteran of the force, commited suicide in 2013 in Abbotsford.

On Monday, the BC Coroners Service said the decision to hold a public inquest followed the review of a coroner’s investigation.

A presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence about the death. They will not assign blame, but can make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.

The inquest will begin Nov. 19, 2018 at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

Previous story
Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region
Next story
Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Just Posted

Wrestlers slam in Campbell River

Photos from PWA Wrestling’s Sunday event

Fishing in Campbell River is heating up…in more ways than one

Both the weather and the fishing conditions have been heating up around… Continue reading

New exhibits at Campbell River Art Gallery unsettle Canadian landscapes

Territorial Acknowledgements and Horizon Felt run until Sept. 5

Helicopter deployed during busy night for Campbell River Search and Rescue

Two incidents in one day ‘not rare’: CRSAR manager

Bylaw enforcement office opens in downtown Campbell River

‘Checkpoint for RCMP’ meant to increase safety

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

Another heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Environment Canada’s forecast for the next week in the southern Interior does not inspire confidence, with temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting over 40 kilometres per hour.

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

Trump tweeted late on Sunday that hostile threats from Iran could bring dire consequences.

Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games

Behind the 2,300 B.C. athletes are the 450 coaches who dedicate time to help train, compete

Most Read