(Observer File Photo)

(Observer File Photo)

Inmate dies at Mountain Institution in Agassiz

RCMP, coroner have been notified

An inmate has died at Mountain Institution.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reports that an inmate whose name has been withheld has died at the medium-security institution on Monday, July 31. The inmate’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.

The inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence since 2001 for second-degree murder and sexual assault with a weapon. The next of kin has been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the RCMP and coroner be notified.

Mountain Institution is one of three correctional institutions in the Agassiz area, the other two being the maximum-security Kent Institution and minimum-security Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

@AdamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One day of rain in July prevents a precipitation shutout
Next story
French Beach Provincial Park reopens after marauding bear forces closure

Just Posted

A Korean War Veteran speaks with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney at a thank you banquet hosted by the Korean government. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP’s trip to Korea ‘reinforced the importance of remembering’

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Driving infractions, theft and lost property: Quadra Island Report July 17-30

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for 21-year-old Colin-Dube Wheat in the wake of a July 14 stabbing in downtown Campbell River left the father with serious injuries. Now the organizers are offering refunds after he was stabbed again. Photo from Facebook.
Campbell River GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after victim stabbed again

An old adage during live performance is to “Knock ‘em dead” for good luck. However, only a spider which fell from the side of the Tidemark Theatre, seemed to be dead during Campbell River’s first ever Comedy Night June 26. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Comedy Night featured laughs and crashes