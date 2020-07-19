Campbell River Search and Rescue was called to rescue a hiker whose dog was injured and unable to continue in Strathcona Park on July 19, 2020. Image by Campbell River Search and Rescue – Facebook

Injured dog and hiker rescued from Strathcona Park

Pair had been hiking Flower Ridge trail

Campbell River Search and Rescue was activated Sunday morning to aid a different kind of hiker than they are used to. This one had four legs.

According to a Facebook post, the dog had become injured while hiking with its human along the Flower Ridge trail in Strathcona Park and was unable to proceed.

The hiker had a satellite communication device, which she used to ask for help and tell rescuers where she was.

A pair of Campbell River SAR members were transported by helicopter to her location, about six kilometres in on the trail and at an elevation of about 1,250 metres.

“Thanks to the generous donation of helicopter time by Grizzly Helicopters, two Campbell River SAR members were able to fly in, locate the hiker and her dog, and bring them back out to their vehicle,” the post said.

The dog is OK, said Campbell River SAR.

The volunteer rescue group said the part of the park the hiker and her dog were in is “beautiful, but rugged” and was glad to see she had a form of satellite communication with her.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

Just Posted

Injured dog and hiker rescued from Strathcona Park

Pair had been hiking Flower Ridge trail

Campbell River RCMP need community’s help to cram a cruiser with food

July 25 event at Save-On-Foods in support of Campbell River Food Bank

Volunteer Campbell River book drive brings in hundreds of novels for seniors

Overwhelming response, says coordinator

Campbell River RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

‘We are not getting direct answers’: Sayward residents

Intimidating responses and a councilor threatening aggressive behavior were the tip of the iceberg at the July 14 council meeting

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

COVID-19: Vancouver Island nurse honoured as ‘Unsung Hero’ by Canucks, BC Hockey

Marcia Kent one of nine people in B.C. to receive award

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Most Read