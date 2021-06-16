COVID-19 vaccines are the “ticket out of this pandemic” said Charmaine Enns, medical health officer (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

COVID-19 vaccines are the “ticket out of this pandemic” said Charmaine Enns, medical health officer (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

Indirect impacts of COVID-19 ‘profound’ but recovery is underway

Medical officer highlights pandemic trends, vaccination uptake in Campbell River

While COVID-19 has directly resulted in few severe outcomes in Campbell River — including zero deaths — the indirect impacts of the pandemic have been “profound,” says Island Health’s local medical officer.

Dr. Charmaine Enns, medical officer for Comox Valley, Strathcona and North Island, provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic to Campbell River City council on June 14.

The peak of COVID-19 activity in Greater Campbell River peaked in March 2021, when 31 cases were identified in a week. But cases have remained “quite low” throughout the pandemic, said Enns. Additionally, no deaths directly caused by COVID-19 have been reported in Campbell River.

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

However, the pandemic has taken a deadly toll locally, because of increased drug-related mortality. Between the start of April 2020 to the end of April 2021, 21 deaths due to illicit drug toxicity were recorded in Campbell River. In 2019 and 2020, toxic drug deaths was the second-leading cause of death of people in the city under 60.

The rate of toxic drug deaths in Campbell River — about 43 per 100,000 — exceeds that of Vancouver Island overall and increased “significantly” in 2021, said Enns.

These deaths show the impacts of COVID restrictions, isolation, and the loss of control many have experienced throughout the pandemic, said Enns. These “harms” were not “proportionate to COVID itself,” she added.

RELATED: Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

Enns also highlighted wider mental health impacts of the pandemic. According to the results of the BC COVID-19 SPEAK Survey from May 2020, 40 per cent of respondents from Campbell River reported their mental health had worsened. Additionally, 64 per cent of these respondents said they were concerned with how vulnerable they were, while over half said they felt their thoughts were “consumed by COVID.”

Mayor Andy Adams said the mental health and addictions aspect of the pandemic must remain in sight.

“The tainted drugs, currently, are an issue that are having a very unfortunate, staggering increase in fatalities,” said Adams. “But it’s the ongoing mental health and addiction issues that really need a focus, because they’re creating issues right across the country — and we’re certainly feeling it in our downtown core here in Campbell River.”

However, COVID-19 health restrictions were successful in buying time for vaccine development, said Enns.

“The vaccine changes everything,” she said. “We are not waiting for recovery — we are in recovery.”

Around 70 per cent of people in Campbell River have had one dose of the vaccine as of June 15, while North Island sits slightly higher, at 71 per cent. Across Vancouver Island, about 76 per cent of people have received one dose, while about 14 per cent have had two.

“Everyday vaccine uptake goes up,” she said. “When you look at the vaccine uptake on Vancouver Island, we have a lot to celebrate.”

RELATED: Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lotto Max player in Campbell River wins $1 million

Just Posted

Last year’s Soul Cyclers team.
Soul Cyclers 50/50 Raffle Launches

Group fundraising for hospice grief counselling holding virtual raffle.

Two Lotto Max tickets sold on Vancouver Island were winners, though nobody won the $70-million jackpot in Tuesday’s draw. (BCLC image)
Lotto Max player in Campbell River wins $1 million

Record-breaking draw Tuesday, June 15, also sees $500,000 winner in Nanaimo

COVID-19 vaccines are the “ticket out of this pandemic” said Charmaine Enns, medical health officer (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
Indirect impacts of COVID-19 ‘profound’ but recovery is underway

Medical officer highlights pandemic trends, vaccination uptake in Campbell River

Campbell River's Special Olympics athletes are involved in a virtual
Campbell River Special Olympians participate in Virtual Provincial Games

This year was supposed to be the year for Special Olympics BC’s… Continue reading

Trish Sorensen pours a pint of the Spruce Tip Pale Ale at Beach Fire Brewing. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River brewery captures flavour of Baikie Island in spruce tip ale

Proceeds from beer donated to Baikie Island restoration

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., on April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts

Industry expert says it won’t start to recover until international travellers can visit

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Most Read