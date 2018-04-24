Indigenous Education Advisory council presents Indigenous student policy to Campbell River School District board

The principal of Indigenous Education for the Campbell River School District presented the proposed Indigenous Education Board Governance Policy to the Board of Education April 17.

“It is a policy that explicitly states that district schools and all its employees will work towards ensuring that First Nations, Métis and Inuit students will have the same level of access, success and opportunity to achieve for life and career goals that all our district students do,” Greg Johnson said.

In what both trustee Richard Franklin and Johnson proclaim to be precedent setting in the province of B.C., the policy begins by stating that the board of education recognizes that it operates on the traditional territory of the We Wai Kai, Wei Wai Kum, Kwaikah, Klahoose and K’omoks First Nation and honours its relationship with these nations as well as the Homalco First Nation and all other First Nations, Métis and Inuit people who reside in the area where the district operates.

“Perhaps most importantly, most forward thinking and precedent setting provincially is that our policy’s final paragraph sets out a distinct and direct map towards reconciliation which the board mandates,” Johnson said.

The policy was assembled by the Indigenous Education Advisory council.

Together, representatives from the First Nations communities in the district as well as Johnson and trustee Franklin, worked towards the goal of achieving success for the 1,200 Indigenous students and their families in the school district.

Johnson said that the policy demonstrates the district’s commitment to respecting First Nations students, families and the territory in which the district operates.

The policy also recognizes the fundamental role that Indigenous people’s language, culture, history and heritage play in their success as students and outlines that those key factors be actively included in all curriculum and be honestly taught throughout the district.

Johnson finished his presentation with a quote from Justice Marie Sinclair: “It is precisely because education was a primary tool of oppression of aboriginal people… that we have concluded that education holds the key to reconciliation.”

The school board will vote on whether or not to adopt the policy at their next meeting on May 8.

Previous story
Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack
Next story
Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Just Posted

A true beauty of a performance

Standing room only at Carihi’s Beauty and the Beast

City of Campbell River encouraged to make electric vehicle charging stations mandatory

Letter to council from various groups says bylaws should be amended to require charging stations

Indigenous Education Advisory council presents Indigenous student policy to Campbell River School District board

The principal of Indigenous Education for the Campbell River School District presented… Continue reading

Chris Roberts sworn in as Wei Wai Kum First Nation Chief Councillor

Won in Friday’s election to replace outgoing Chief Bob Pollard

Gypsy moth information session comes to Campbell River

Experts from Natural Resources Canada, Canada Forest Services, the Canadian Food Inspection… Continue reading

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Most Read