Avis O’Brien, a Courtenay resident with Haida and We Wai Kai ancestry, leads a group of young dancers during cultural performances at Wei Wai Kum Nation’s Kwanwatsi Big House during Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Indigenous culture celebrated in Campbell River

Kwanwatsi Big House event followed by march to Spirit Square

Hundreds gathered in the Kwanwatsi Big House in Campbell River on Friday morning before marching to Spirit Square for an afternoon of celebrations for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Performers and speakers attended the event from as far away as Alberta. Speeches touched on themes of resilience following years of cultural repression.

Cultural performances and ceremonies at the Big House culminated in a march through the city streets.

The event at Spirit Square featured music, artwork, information booths, activities and food, including bannock and plates of salmon.

Those delicacies were prepared by the Laichwiltach Family Life Society, which organizes the annual event.

