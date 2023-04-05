Chief Clinton Key, right, of the Key First Nation, and elected councillor Solomon Reece attend a news conference about the launch of consultations regarding Bill C-92, federal legislation that re-affirms the rights of Indigenous communities to establish and provide their own child welfare services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Indigenous child-welfare settlement heading back to Canadian Human Rights Tribunal

Revised $23-billion compensation package called the largest settlement in Canadian history

A multibillion-dollar settlement for children and families harmed by Ottawa’s underfunding of on-reserve services will be presented to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal for approval after being endorsed by First Nations chiefs.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says the revised $23-billion compensation package is the largest settlement in Canadian history, and represents an important piece of healing for those harmed by past government policies.

This latest settlement comes after years of threatened lawsuits by the Assembly of First Nations and human rights tribunal rulings that rejected several offers by the federal government, including one last year.

The latest deal includes an additional $3 billion that includes compensation for 13,000 more children and other amendments that both sides are hoping will satisfy the tribunal’s concerns.

Cindy Woodhouse, a regional chief from Manitoba who led the file for the assembly, gave thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today for helping both sides reach a successful resolution.

Woodhouse also called on Trudeau to adhere to the First Nations chiefs’ call for Trudeau to make a formal apology to the plaintiffs and victims.

READ MORE: Tribunal says $40B Indigenous child-welfare agreement doesn’t satisfy all orders

Federal PoliticsHuman Rights TribunalIndigenous child welfare

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Long overdue’: B.C. introducing new powers to limit emissions of new buildings
Next story
Victim of alleged terrorist attack on B.C. bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

Just Posted

Klahoose Wilderness Resort is located in Homfray Channel. Photo courtesy Klahoose Wilderness Resort
Klahoose Wilderness Resort receives recognition as one of best new hotels in the world

Organizer Emily Smith-Marsh said the display works well as a visual statistic to raise awareness of the troublesome issue of violence in the community. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Clothesline Project to mark Prevention of Violence Against Women Week in Campbell River

An estimated 19,000 attended Food Truck Wars at KPU in Langley City March 31-April 2. There 45 food trucks on site every day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
What’s cooking Campbell River?

A documentary called Tsunami 11th Relative will be shown in various North Island communities this spring. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District
Strathcona Regional District screening tsunami documentary in North Island communities

Pop-up banner image