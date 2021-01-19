Telus representative Doug Anastos (top left) and SitePath Consulting Ltd.’s consultant Brian Gregg (top right) present to the SRD board, including CAO David Leitch (bottom left) and Cortes Island director Noba Anderson, on Jan. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy SRD/Youtube

Telus representative Doug Anastos (top left) and SitePath Consulting Ltd.’s consultant Brian Gregg (top right) present to the SRD board, including CAO David Leitch (bottom left) and Cortes Island director Noba Anderson, on Jan. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy SRD/Youtube

Improved wireless connection for Quadra, Cortes pitched to SRD

Idea includes new towers at various locations on islands

Quadra and Cortes residents could be looking at improved wireless services, if an idea to install new communications towers moves forward.

Representatives from Telus spoke at the Jan. 13 Strathcona Regional District board meeting about possible ways to extend the company’s service area on the islands. The idea is to find suitable land to install repeating towers that would then broadcast wireless services to users. The towers would tie in to existing fibre optic cables on the islands, which would then be sent to phones and devices on land and in the surrounding waters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an existing problem with the connection in the islands, as many businesses and citizens have been using the Internet to live their lives while staying physically distant. The service gaps have been felt, prompting many to reach out to their local representatives or Telus directly to find a solution, according to Brian Gregg, a land use consultant, for SitePath Consulting Ltd., the agency working with Telus on this project who gave the presentation to the board.

However, getting wireless Internet to a rural area is not simply flipping a switch.

First, a provider will need to identify a location that will provide the best coverage and will suit most of the population. Telus has identified five possible areas in the islands, two of which it is ready to go to public consultation on, but those locations also need to be rezoned to allow the towers as approved uses under the communities’ land use bylaws. That process involves public hearings and consultation before returning to the SRD board for final approval.

Quadra Island director Jim Abram spoke about the history of trying to improve the connection on the island, which has seen opposition from islanders in the past.

“Quadra Island has not been an easy sell in the past. We’ve gone through this with CanTel Rogers, who wanted a 350 foot tower. A couple of years ago I managed to get Telus to hang some equipment on it… the service is still absolutely abominable,” he said. “We need the service, but we also need public approval for that service. Cell towers are always a contentious issue in the islands as far as the radiation put out by cell towers.”

Abram also mentioned the perception that emissions from these towers are seen as potentially harmful to health.

According to Health Canada, “there are no health risks from exposure to the low levels of radiofrequency EMF which people are exposed to from cell phones, cell phone towers, antennas and 5G devices.” This is based on thousands of scientific studies, according to Health Canada, which have found only two minor effects that can occur from EMF exposure. These are warming of the skin, and the potential for a tingling sensation, and Health Canada has developed maximum exposure limits that no provider can exceed.

Telus representative Doug Anastos also addressed the concerns about radiation, saying that the technology offered by Telus now is still 4G LTE, but that they would be transitioning to the 5G market in the next few years. However, in an area like Quadra, Cortes or the other islands, a 5G network would be ostensibly the same as a 4G network.

“In a rural area… it’ll look a lot like 4G,” Anastos said.

“What we’re looking at is using the same or similar frequencies, and power output would be similar as well. What we’re finding as time goes on the technology is getting smarter… and each antenna will connect to users in a more efficient way,” he continued.

“At the end of the day, 5G is not inherently unsafe. In fact on a cell tower with the antennas up quite high, at the base of the tower even with 4G or 5G, you’re hundreds or even thousands of times below the safety standards. Even at a fairly close distance to the tower, we find it drops off exponentially. There’s really no reason to be concerned with the health and safety standards.”

Since the representatives from Telus were speaking to the board as a delegation, no decision was made on the proposal at this point. It will likely be included on a future board meeting for discussion among directors.

“At the end of the day what we are seeking is the support of the board, and if we don’t have the support of the board then we would not be proceeding with these sites,” Anastos said.

RELATED: Campbell River to expand CRadvantage network

Construction contract awarded for SRD’s Connected Coast project


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cortes IslandQuadra IslandStrathcona Regional Districtwireless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Threat directed at Nanaimo mall, RCMP investigating
Next story
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Just Posted

Telus representative Doug Anastos (top left) and SitePath Consulting Ltd.’s consultant Brian Gregg (top right) present to the SRD board, including CAO David Leitch (bottom left) and Cortes Island director Noba Anderson, on Jan. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy SRD/Youtube
Improved wireless connection for Quadra, Cortes pitched to SRD

Idea includes new towers at various locations on islands

Eva Xu (left) and Joanne Moon (right) presents Campbell River Hospital Foundation executive director Stacey Marsh (centre) with a $1,476 cheque to go towards the new mammography machine at the hospital. Photo supplied by Campbell River Hospital Foundation.
Gourmet Essentials donates nearly $1,500 to Hospital Foundation

Machine will cut wait times for mammogram results

Robbie Burns Day will be celebrated a little differently this year, but celebrated it will be as the Tidemark Theatre presents a live virtual celebration that will be available for ticketholders to view for three days. Black Press File Photo
Tidemark Theatre presents Burns Night 2021: The Bard & His Ballads

A tale of whisky and haggis, and of how Robbie Burns would emerge as a champion for the common man

Everett Bumstead (centre) and his crew share a picture from a tree planting location in Sayward on Vancouver Island from when they were filming for ‘One Million Trees’ last year. Photo courtesy, Everett Bumstead.
The tree planting life on Vancouver Island features in new documentary

Everett Bumstead brings forth the technicalities, psychology and politics of the tree planting industry in his movie

Bill Reekie and his then-four-year-old granddaughter Lily. Photo contributed
Alzheimer’s – the Unplanned Journey

By Jocelyn Reekie Special to the Mirror “January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month… Continue reading

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth (Black Press files)
B.C. watchdog says mentally ill children and youth retraumatized in hospital

The number of children held under the Mental Health Act has increased an alarming 162 per cent in past decade

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A mattress on fire gutted the second floor hallway at Town Park Apartments C-block Jan. 17. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue images)
‘Suspicious’ Port Hardy apartment fire could keep tenants out of their homes for months

A burning mattress created smoke and heat, causing several tenants to jump from windows

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a threat was made at Woodgrove Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 19. (News Bulletin file photo)
Threat directed at Nanaimo mall, RCMP investigating

Police have searched areas of Woodgrove Centre accessible to shoppers and have deemed it safe

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

Most Read