This Nov. 11, 2016 file photo shows the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Ralston/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Impact of ice sheet retreat on Canadian weather being underestimated: study

Research suggests disappearance of ice caps will have a major effect on extreme weather in Canada

Newly published research suggests the accelerating disappearance of ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica will have a major and underestimated effect on extreme weather in Canada.

A paper in the journal Nature outlines the most detailed, large-scale study yet on how the melting ice caps will affect people around the world.

It says Central and Eastern Canada will be among the most affected areas and can eventually expect weather variability to almost double.

READ MORE: Experts say glaciers in Western Canada retreat because of climate change

The research predicts hot and cold snaps will get longer and deeper, wet spells will get soggier and dry stretches will get longer.

McGill University scientist Natalya Gomez says the findings aren’t included in current estimates of climate change impacts and the consequences are likely to be more dramatic than expected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds of ex-slaves in Libya coming to Canada, immigration minister says
Next story
B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Just Posted

Have a heart: Buy a paper heart or a heart pizza at Boston Pizza and help KidStart in Campbell River

Every year around Valentines Day Boston Pizza invites its guests to purchase… Continue reading

B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall Thursday, followed by icy cold wind

Alexandra Morton, ‘Namgis First Nation win Federal Court ruling

Department of Fisheries and Oceans has four months to review policy on piscine orthoreovirus

Strathcona Regional District applying for emergency radio grant

Funding would also help emergency communications with rural communities

Matt Good totally re-imagines his own songs for acoustic guitar

Opening act, Toronto-based Poesy, a vocal powerhouse to watch soar to stardom

“Sesame Street” celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

Highway 97 north of Summerland has been closed since last weekend following a rock slide

New crack discovered above Okanagan rock slide

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

Hundreds of ex-slaves in Libya coming to Canada, immigration minister says

More than 150 people have been resettled and another 600 more are expected

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision

Shuswap art studio helps people with special needs express themselves

Canadian couple jailed for supplying woman’s son, 13, with weed

The couple, now broken up, were both in their 30s and unemployed in Nova Scotia

Most Read