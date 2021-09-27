Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Immunization record cards no longer accepted as grace period ends for B.C vaccine card

One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required to access gyms, movie theatres and restaurants

As of Monday (Sept. 27), the immunization record British Columbians received when they got their COVID-19 vaccines will no longer serve as proof of vaccination.

This brings to a close a short period of time that had started Sept. 13 that allowed for the wallet-sized card to be used as proof of vaccination. Starting today, anyone wishing to go to a wide variety of non-discretionary businesses including restaurants, movie theatres and gyms will need to download their vaccine card here: healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.

The card may either be saved onto a device or printed out, but both must show the name and businesses are also required to ask for legal identification to confirm.

For those without access to the internet, a vaccine card may be ordered by calling 1-833-838-2323 or visiting a ServiceBC location near you.

Currently, one dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine is needed. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required.

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony
Next story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

The new ‘River Route’ connects to seven nature trails within the city, including the Raven Trail, pictured, located on the west side of the Campbell River Estuary. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
New Campbellton ‘River Route’ soon to be unveiled

The Campbell River Cycling Advocacy Committee is looking for input from riders of all types about infrastructure needs in the city. File photo
Cycling advocacy committee looking for rider input on infrastructure needs

Residents head to the polling station at the Willow Point Sportsplex in Campbell River to vote in the 2021 federal election on Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Vote counts for North Island—Powell River riding now complete

A graph depicting job vacancy rate from 2015 through to the second quarter of 2021 for Canada (red), British Columbia (dark green) and Vancouver Island (light green). Data was not collected for Q2 and Q3 of 2020 due to the pandemic, hence the gap on the graph. Source: Statistics Canada 14-10-0325-01.
High job vacancy continues to be felt on Vancouver Island