Illegal nightclub with 150 mask-less guests shut down in New Westminster

Officers fined the organizer $575

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

Police patrolling downtown neighbourhoods of New Westminster recently came across an illegal nightclub with dozens of guests partying without masks.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 just before midnight in the 400-block of Front Street.

Inside a building, police say there were an estimated 150 guests inside – some dancing on a dance floor and most not wearing masks nor social distancing.

“We want everyone to know that public health orders are still in place and still being enforced. These orders are in place to protect public health,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Officers issued $575 in fines to the event organier under the COVID Related Measures Act.

ALSO READ: Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

ALSO READ: 12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods
Next story
Homelessness is a big problem but regular people can make a difference, End Homelessness coalition says

Just Posted

Blaney with staff from the Community Resource Centre in Powell River promoting the CARE (Compassionate Access to Resources for Everyone) Cupboard outside their Overdose Prevention Centre. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
Federal bill to decriminalize drug possession for personal use introduced to parliament

Screen shot of a woman unmasking a robbery suspect at the Campbell River Walmart. Open source photo still
‘We as the police, cannot in good conscience recommend that people take matters into their own hands’

Mussels and more. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Iconic Campbellton business has strong family ties

Volunteers made a “Plastic Goddess” from some of the debris collected in a 2019 beach clean-up of Baynes Sound and Denman Island. File photo by Gerry Ambury
Coastal communities ‘fed up’ with B.C. shellfish sector’s plastics problem