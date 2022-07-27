Left: Louis Flood in 2000. Right: Louis Flood in July 2022. (Photo courtesy of Creston RCMP)

Idaho sex offender arrested by B.C. RCMP after 20 years on the run

Louis Flood went missing while on parole in 2001

A fugitive from the United States who evaded police for 20 years has finally been caught in Creston, B.C.

On July 13, the local RCMP received a tip that 78-year-old Louis Flood was in the area.

In 1997, Flood was convicted in Idaho for lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sex abuse of a child under 16.

In 2001, he went missing while out on parole in Ada County after serving three years of his 18-year sentence. He featured on America’s Most Wanted in 2011.

After receiving the tip on Flood’s whereabouts, Const. Dave Bickle from the Creston RCMP contacted the United States Marshall Service, Idaho State Corrections, and Idaho State Police.

Bickle was quickly provided with Flood’s criminal records, a photo to confirm his identity, and an arrest warrant.

He then worked with Canada Border Services to have a removal warrant issued. On Monday, Flood was sent back to the US, where he will serve the remaining 13 years of his sentence in prison.

“I never thought I would be involved with such an interesting arrest and to have the opportunity work with so many different agencies,” said Const. Bickle. “This is a highlight for my career.”

Public assistance can make a big difference in bringing criminals to justice, said the Creston RCMP. Anyone with tips regarding criminal activity, no matter how big or how small, is encouraged to contact the police.

“This was excellent police work by Const. Bickle. I am proud of how well he worked with all these different agencies,” states Corp. Evan Diachok, detachment commander of the Creston RCMP.

“Everyone pulled together to get Flood into custody. I would like to thank our partners in the US and Canada Border Services for their hard work on this file.”

