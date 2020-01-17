The driver of a minivan and an infant were unhurt, but the vehicle had to be towed after its windshield was struck by a chunk of frozen ice and snow that fell from a delivery truck on the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo Friday afternoon. (Photo: Ron Gueulette, Cranberry Fire Department chief)

Ice chunk from truck crushes vehicle windshield on Vancouver Island

None injured, but Nanaimo RCMP say there can be fines for accumulations of ice and snow

Police on Vancouver Island are reminding people to clear snow off their vehicles after ice from a delivery truck caved in the windshield of a minivan near Nanaimo Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident that happened in the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kipp Road, south of Nanaimo, at about 3 p.m. Friday, when a block of frozen snow blew off the roof of the truck and struck the vehicle behind it.

The ice chunk didn’t penetrate the windshield, but broken glass was sprayed over the interior of the vehicle and its occupants, who were said to be shaken, according to first responders. The minivan was not driveable and had to be towed from the scene.

“There was an infant in the back of the vehicle involved too,” said Ron Gueulette, fire chief Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department. “The guys in the truck probably didn’t even realize it happened.”

RELATED: Winter blast on Island expected before temperature rises

Police say people should clear off their cars before heading out on the road.

“There’s a responsibility upon yourself to make sure that your vehicle is roadworthy and one of those responsibilities it to ensure that there are no objects that will deflect onto other vehicles, such as ice and snow,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Don’t be part of the problem. Be part of the solution.”

The fine for having an unsecured load on a vehicle, which includes accumulations of ice and snow, is $173, O’Brien said.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years
Next story
Wind and snow spark power outages across Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Campbell River comes storming out in the third period to secure victory

Storm defeat Kerry Park Islanders 5-1 at home

Wednesday’s snowfall was a record for Campbell River

And lead to another record the day after

Coroner’s Service investigating circumstances of senior’s death in Campbell River

Body found on beach in Ocean Grove; not deemed a suspicious death

Campbell River’s Coldest Night of the Year event fills both a financial and social need

Saturday, Feb. 22 event funds much-needed services provided by Transition Society

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Campbell River family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

VIDEO: Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

Blue Monday is a myth but seasonal affective disorder and the winter blues are real

Canadian Mental Health Association says weather can affect mood

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Ice chunk from truck crushes vehicle windshield on Vancouver Island

None injured, but Nanaimo RCMP say there can be fines for accumulations of ice and snow

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Wind and snow spark power outages across Vancouver Island

Winter storm warning in effect for east and west regions while wind warning to hit south and north

BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The battery-operated vessels will take over smaller routes

Most Read