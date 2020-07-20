FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is moving to an appointment-based system for all in-office services due to COVID-19.

In Monday (July 20) release, the auto insurer said knowledge tests, driver’s licence renewals, violation tickets and other matters will be dealt with by appointment only. Previously, only road tests were by appointment at ICBC, but the auto insurer says making all services appointment-only will allow them to better adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Drivers are asked to bring all necessary documentation, arrive 10 minutes prior to their appointment time and make sure they have no COVID-19 symptoms or recent exposures.

To book, visit www.icbc.com/appointment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii
Next story
Anxiety high as Canadian schools prepare for students from COVID-ravaged U.S.

Just Posted

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

GALLERY: Low tide delights tidepoolers at Willow Point Reef

0.5 metre low tide reveals plenty of ocean critters

Pier Street Farmer’s Market ‘exceeding expectations’ at new Cedar Street location

Market had to re-locate from usual Pier Street location to allow for physical distancing

Injured dog and hiker rescued from Strathcona Park

Pair had been hiking Flower Ridge trail

Campbell River RCMP need community’s help to cram a cruiser with food

July 25 event at Save-On-Foods in support of Campbell River Food Bank

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read