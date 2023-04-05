A courtroom sketch shows accused murderer Ibrahim Ali listening to court proceedings through a translator. Ali is charged with first degree murder in the 2017 death of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl. (Credit: Felicity Don)

A courtroom sketch shows accused murderer Ibrahim Ali listening to court proceedings through a translator. Ali is charged with first degree murder in the 2017 death of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl. (Credit: Felicity Don)

Ibrahim Ali pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old B.C. girl

First-degree murder trial begins close to 6 years after death of Burnaby teen

The man accused of killing a young Burnaby teen close to six years ago pleaded not guilty Wednesday (April 5) as the trial got under way at the B.C. Supreme Court.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the youth, whose name is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. The young teen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, not far from her home, just hours after her parents reported her missing on July 18, 2017.

Ali is a Syrian national who had only been living in B.C. for about four months prior to the girl’s death.

On Wednesday, he sat in a black office chair, dressed in a black suit and white button down shirt, with his black hair slicked back to the nape of his neck. Addressing the jury through a translator, he insisted “I did not, I did not kill ––.”

Justice Lance Bernard accepted the statement as a ‘not guilty’ plea.

The jury is not expected to hear any evidence Wednesday, with Crown scheduled to present its opening statements and call its first witness on Thursday morning.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a publication ban issued on the victim’s name.

READ MORE: First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtCrimemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Vindication’ says minister after supreme court rejects B.C. private health care appeal
Next story
Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

Just Posted

The province is reminding people to be prepared for tsunamis. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Coastal residents should be prepared for tsunamis – Province

Campbell River Storm head coach Lee Stone interviews former Storm player Darren Hards during the Alumni Game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9, 2020. The Campbell River Storm were raising money for Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Nanaimo Buccaneers hire former Campbell River Storm coach/GM Stone

Curiosity by Sarah Bergeron
Van Isle artists bring water exhibit to the Tidemark Art Gallery this spring

Save Simms Creek volunteer Karen Brinson helped work an information booth at Seedy Saturday on March 25. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Biologist discovers ‘pocket wetlands’ at Campbell River development

Pop-up banner image