Ibrahim Ali pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old B.C. girl Marrisa Shen

First-degree murder trial begins close to 6 years after death of Marrisa Shen

The man accused of killing a young Burnaby teen close to six years ago pleaded not guilty Wednesday (April 5) as the trial got under way at the B.C. Supreme Court.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen. The young teen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, not far from her home, just hours after her parents reported her missing on July 18, 2017.

Ali is a Syrian national who had only been living in B.C. for about four months prior to Shen’s death.

On Wednesday, he sat in a black office chair, dressed in a black suit and white button down shirt, with his black hair slicked back to the nape of his neck. Addressing the jury through a translator, he insisted “I did not, I did not kill Marissa Shen.”

Justice Lance Bernard accepted the statement as a ‘not guilty’ plea.

The jury is not expected to hear any evidence Wednesday, with Crown scheduled to present its opening statements and call its first witness on Thursday morning.

The body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017. Ibrahim Ali is charged with her murder and is standing trial. (RCMP handout photo)

The body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017. Ibrahim Ali is charged with her murder and is standing trial. (RCMP handout photo)

READ MORE: First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtCrimemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Trying to survive’: Vancouver Island disability advocates, MLA demand more funding

Just Posted

Klahoose Wilderness Resort is located in Homfray Channel. Photo courtesy Klahoose Wilderness Resort
Klahoose Wilderness Resort receives recognition as one of best new hotels in the world

Organizer Emily Smith-Marsh said the display works well as a visual statistic to raise awareness of the troublesome issue of violence in the community. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Clothesline Project to mark Prevention of Violence Against Women Week in Campbell River

An estimated 19,000 attended Food Truck Wars at KPU in Langley City March 31-April 2. There 45 food trucks on site every day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
What’s cooking Campbell River?

A documentary called Tsunami 11th Relative will be shown in various North Island communities this spring. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District
Strathcona Regional District screening tsunami documentary in North Island communities

Pop-up banner image